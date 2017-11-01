Masked raiders burgle Co. Tipperary homes

Five masked men burgled two homes in Ballypatrick over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The five men wearing balaclavas and scarves around their faces broke into the houses at Graigue Meadows around 10.45pm on Saturday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the two houses were unoccupied at the time. As the burglars were leaving, they were confronted by a local man. The criminals threatened him and escaped in a 09 Volkswagen Golf car in the direction of Kilkenny.

The Garda spokesman said a sum of cash was stolen from one of the houses but was unable to confirm if any property was stolen from the other house.

He appealed to anyone who saw the 09 Volkswagen car that was possibly gold in colour in the Ballypatrick area on Saturday night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.

