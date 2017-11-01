Gardai recover stolen trailer and quadbike in search of Co. Tipperary property

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

 A stolen quadbike and trailer were found during an Operation Thor search of a house and sheds in the Killenaule area last week.   

The property was found by gardai on Tuesday, October 24 and had been stolen from a farm in Slane, Co. Meath the previous day.  

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the stolen property and appeared before Dungarvan District Court last week.

 