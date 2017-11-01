Gardai make 59 arrests across Co. Tipperary during Operation Thor campaign

Fifty-nine arrests were made across Co. Tipperary in relation to crimes ranging from burglaries and thefts to drug offence during Tipperary Garda Division’s Operation Thor campaign that ran from Monday, October 23 to Monday, October 30 this week.

Fifty-three premises around the county were searched as part of the operation and 134 crime checkpoints were set up.

As already reported by The Nationalist, a cannabis grow house contained an estimated €30,000 of cannabis plants was discovered during an Operation Thor garda search of a property in the Moyne area last Friday.

One man was arrested in connection with the drugs seizure and a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai also arrested a man in Clonmel in connection with possessing €250 worth of cannabis for sale or supply to others and third man was arrested in the Glengoole area for a similar cannabis herb possession offence.

Tipperary Garda Division's Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Tom O'Dwyer said nine other people were arrested across the county for possession of smaller quantities of drugs found in garda searches.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said seven people were arrested for drink driving offences in Cashel and two were arrested for driving driving in Cahir at checkpoints organised as part of Operation Thor.

A man was also arrested for suspected drug driving in Cahir. And seven cars were seized in the Cahir District for not having insurance, tax or NCT.

And in Tipperary Town, a Garda spokesman said two people were arrested for drink driving in the town at the weekend