Burglars steal cash from Carrick-on-Suir home 

Burglars stole a significant quantity of cash from a residence in Carrick-on-Suir this week.

The house at Old Bridge Court, North Quay, Carrick-on-Suir was broken into between 5pm on Monday, October 30 and 2pm on Tuesday, October 31. The burglars entered the premises through a back window.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Old Bridge area of Carrick-on-Suir on Monday and Tuesday of this week to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.