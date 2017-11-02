Young woman arrested in connection with Halloween night assaults on gardai in Carrick-on-Suir
An 18 year-old woman was arrested in Carrick-on-Suir on Halloween night (Tuesday) in connection with assaulting two gardai.
The gardai were assaulted in Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir while they were on duty at a Halloween bonfire.
A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman said a file on the case was being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The young local woman has been released from garda custody on bail.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on