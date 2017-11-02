Young woman arrested in connection with Halloween night assaults on gardai in Carrick-on-Suir

Aileen Hahesy

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Young woman arrested in connection with Halloween night assaults on gardai in Carrick-on-Suir

An 18 year-old woman was arrested in Carrick-on-Suir on Halloween night (Tuesday) in connection with assaulting two gardai. 

The gardai were assaulted in Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir while they were on duty at a Halloween bonfire.

A Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman said a file on the case was being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The young local woman has been released from garda custody on bail. 