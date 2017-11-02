Tipperary Gardaí set up new burglary unit - urge winter vigilance

Operation Thor kicked up a notch across Tipperary last week resulting in 59 arrests, 53 searches, 134 checkpoints, execution of 43 warrants, 38 curfews checks and 33 schools visited.

Local gardaí have thanked the people of Tipperary for their support.

Activity undertaken in this operation focused on preventing burglaries and related crime, disruption of criminal activity, the apprehension of criminals and the enhancement of community engagement through high visibility patrols.

Speaking on Operation Thor Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe said:

“I am pleased to inform you that another successful Operation Thor operation took place in the Division last week. I would like to acknowledge the co-operation of the people of Tipperary during this operation and advise that similar initiatives will continue across Tipperary during the winter months.

“During last week’s operation a number of key arrests took place with €28,765 worth of drugs seized. In addition, significant targeted high visibility patrols were in operation with 13 people arrested for drunk driving, 2 arrested for drugs driving and other road traffic offences were also detected. I can confirm that matters are before the courts and files are currently being prepared for the DPP in other cases.

“In support of ongoing operations, I have now put in place a dedicated Burglary Unit who will work closely with our Armed Support Unit, Detective and Uniform personnel across the Division to combat burglary and property related criminal activity over the coming winter months.

“While Operation Thor has been a successful crime prevention initiative leading to a significant decline in property related crime, we can never become complacent.

“I would ask the public to be vigilant over the winter months, secure their property and support Garda campaigns to keep communities safer.

“I would also encourage communities to engage fully with their Community Alert, Neighbourhood Watch schemes and utilise the services of the Divisional Crime Prevention Officer who can assist communities with crime prevention advice.

“In relation to the elderly or vulnerable people living in communities who the public believe may need our support, I would ask that you contact your local Garda who will provide the necessary assistance.

“Finally, I would ask that if any member of the public has any information on a crime or other criminal activity, I would encourage you to contact your local Garda station or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.”

Operation Thor, the Winter Phase focuses on the prevention of burglaries and associated crimes, engagement with communities and victims support will operate during the forthcoming months until 1st April 2018.