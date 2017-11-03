Tipp TD says reversal of fast tractor rule a 'victory for common sense'

Tipperary farmers don’t have to worry about changing ‘tractor NCT’ rules for now – a local TD says the Minister for Transport has put the proposed changes on hold.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has welcomed the decision by the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, to revoke the implementation of new regulations that he says would have seriously restricted the ability of farmers to use tractors with a maximum design speed of up to and including 40km/hr.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after Minister Ross personally confirmed to him that the proposed regulations would not be enforced prior to a full consultation with all agricultural stakeholders:

“This is a victory for common sense. I warmly commend Minister Ross for adopting a very pragmatic approach to this issue in the face of over-zealous activity on the part of the Road Safety Authority and those who have no real consideration of its potential impact.

“The Minister listened carefully to what I had to say on this matter. He is keenly aware that members of the farming community would have been seriously and adversely impacted by the introduction of the regulation limiting the use and distance that tractors could travel.

“I can only hope that if and when similar regulations are considered in the future, that they will be formulated by those who have some clue about the daily challenges that farmers face in order to carry out their work.

“For now at least, a sensible and rational approach has been adopted and that is to be welcomed,” concluded Deputy McGrath.