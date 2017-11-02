Auction in Clonmel on Sunday for Evan Hickey Fund

A fundraising auction for the Evan Hickey Fund will be held by Larry O'Keeffe Auctioneers at The Regal Auction Rooms, Davis Road, Clonmel on this Sunday, November 5th.

The auction starts at 3pm sharp and viewing is from 10am.

The items being auctioned include works of art by Des Dillon and John Brennan; horse racing prints signed by world record-breaking trainer Aidan O'Brien;a framed photo of the Rock of Cashel by Peter Hayes; and a painting by Mary B. Mackey, entitled A River Suir Morning.

It will also include a jersey signed by the Galway All-Ireland-winning hurling team, sponsored by Martin's Management Properties Services Ltd.; a signed Ireland soccer shirt, sponsored by Clonmel Town FC; a signed hurley and rugby ball; 1970s and 80s vinyl; pottery and crystal; and handmade mascot teddy bears.

The event will also feature novelty stalls, baked goods, face painting and much more.

The auction will be followed by music, food and craic at Bernie Macs in the Old Bridge.

24 year-old Evan Hickey from Roaring Springs, Old Bridge is awaiting a date for a life-saving operation in Los Angeles to remove a cyst from his brain.It's hoped that the surgery will be performed before Christmas.

A huge fundraising campaign for Evan has raised more than €170,000 in just over two months.