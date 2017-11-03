Tipperary girl wins Farm Safety art award

Well done and congratulations to one local girl who is helping to spread the farm safety message.

The New Inn student has won an award in a schools art competition.

Pictured above, in Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary for a presentation to the third placed prize winner in the Dairygold & Zurich Insurance schools’ farm safety poster competition are Fiona Ryan, School Principal, John O'Gorman, Vice Chairman, Dairygold, prize winner Clara Matthia and Billy Cronin, Dairygold.

Photo O'Gorman Photography.