Tipp woman is new Teagasc dairy specialist

Teagasc has added to its team of dairy specialists.

Emma-Louise Coffey has been appointed as a dairy knowledge transfer specialist covering the South West region.

Based at the Teagasc Moorepark campus in Fermoy, Emma-Louise Coffey will support Teagasc dairy advisors, dairy farmers and the wider dairy industry to improve both technical and financial efficiency of dairy farms.

She will work with the Teagasc dairy and grassland research teams to identify and implement relevant research and work with advisors to develop and expand the dairy advisory programme in conjunction with the dairy specialist team.

Other priorities will include providing support to the Teagasc-Dairygold and Teagasc-Kerry joint farm development programmes and contribute to the development of industry initiatives.

From a dairy farming background in Toomevara, County Tipperary, Emma-Louise Coffey qualified with a BAgrSc (Animal Science) from UCD in 2013.

Following this, she completed a PhD in Animal Science with Teagasc and UCD. Her studies were based on the dairy herd at Curtin’s Research Farm, Teagasc Moorepark.

Emma-Louise worked with Dr. Brendan Horan, and carried out a comprehensive study to identify the appropriate stocking rate and dairy cow breed in order to maximise productivity and profitability within grass-based systems.

She was actively involved in open day events at Moorepark and Curtin’s Research Farm.

Speaking following her appointment Emma-Louise Coffey said: “Dairying in Ireland is undergoing a phase of considerable growth which presents an exciting opportunity for dairy farmers, albeit in an increasingly volatile production environment.

“Improving grassland management, genetics and financial planning can play a significant role in reducing production costs, leading to increased financial sustainability.

“I look forward to working with my advisory and research colleagues at Teagasc, along with dairy farmers and industry partners, to improve the efficiency and profitability of dairy farms in Ireland.”