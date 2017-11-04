Presentation School in Clonmel honours outstanding students

Above - Student of the Year winners at the Presentation Secondary School Academic awards ceremony at St. Mary's Church in Irishtown. Front, Margaret O’Mahoney (Year Head), Yasmin Woodlock (First Year), Nicole Fee and Ciara O’Farrell (Second Year) and Mairead Fennell (Year Head). Back, Fr. Billy Meehan, (Parish Priest, St. Mary's); Michael O’Loughlin (Deputy Principal), Fiona Bolger (Year Head), Cailín Napier and Louise Norris (Third Year), Aoife O’Loughlin (Fifth Year) and Martin O'Loughlin (Year Head).

The Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel celebrated its 21st annual Presentation Awards for Excellence in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown.

The awards acknowledge the tremendous achievements of the girls across the whole spectrum of education in the school.

The awards recognise that this pursuit of excellence is not confined to academic achievement but encompasses the whole range of activities that makes for a rounded and balanced education.

The evening is a celebration of the achievements of the students over the past school year.

The school was delighted to have Shannon Forrest (Manager of Fethard Horse Country Experience) and past pupil, as the guest speaker.

Principal Ethel Reynolds welcomed the large attendance which included special guests, Presentation Sisters from the local community and the trustees representatives, members of the Board of Management, teachers, parents, sponsors and, most importantly, the students themselves.

Kathriona Murphy and Marie Lawlor presented certificates to over 90 girls for their involvement in extra-curricular activity.

In presenting these certificates the school recognised the outstanding achievements of the students in their chosen field of activity and is acknowledging the ambassadorial role of the students on behalf of the school.

Deputy Principal Michael O’Loughlin presented the Junior Cert Academic Award to Cailín Napier, a past student of Rathkeevin national school.

Above - Cailín Napier (centre, Junior Cert Academic Award winner) with (from left) Shannon Forrest (guest speaker), Ethel Reynolds (Principal), Michael O’Loughlin (Deputy Principal) and Fr.Billy Meehan (Parish Priest, St.Mary's) at the annual Presentation Secondary School academic awards ceremony at St. Mary's Church.

Principal Ethel Reynolds presented the Traditional Leaving Certificate award to Nicole Meagher, who is now studying Science Education in Maynooth.

Special Category Awards were presented to recognise the tremendous work by students outside the academic area and their participation in extra curricular areas in the school community.

The other award winners were Student of the Year- Yasmin Woodlock (First Year) Nicole Fee and Ciara O’Farrell (Second Year) Aoife Walsh (Third Year) and Aoife O’Loughlin (Fifth Year).

Special Category Awards - Stephanie Siaw (Creativity Art), Henry Fitzgerald and Sarah O’Gorman (Creativity/Music), Emer Ryan and Katelyn McGrath (Enterprise and Initiative), Aine Ryan (Sports Junior), Cailín Napier (Sports Senior), Caoimhe Woods and Aoibhin Foley (Scientific Endeavour), Emily Ryan (Social Awareness), (Junior Master Chef) and Henry Fitzgerald (CEIST Award).

Student Peer Awards -

First Year - Sophie Ryan; Second Year - Sarah Harte; Third Year - Gillian Juleff; Fifth Year - Aoife O’Loughlin and Emma Wroblewski; Sixth Year - Ciara Coffey.