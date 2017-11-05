Tripping the light fantastic at Clonmel Commercials' Strictly Come Dancing

Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football club are holding a fundraising Strictly Come Dancing at Hotel Minella next Friday night, November 10th.

Commercials cater for over 150 adults (male and female) and for over 300 boys and girls.

It costs in the region of €80,000 a year to run the club including maintenance, public liability insurance, personal insurance, gear etc. and this Strictly fundraiser will have a massive impact on the daily running of the club.

Commercials are very grateful for all the support that will help make this event a success.

Above - John Hynes and Sinead Kennedy

These are busy times for the club.

The Intermediate Ladies recently won their first county title and played Kinsale in the Munster Club Final in Mallow on Saturday.

The Senior Men’s team recently won their 17th County Title and played Dr. Crokes in the Munster Club Championship quarter final in Clonmel last Sunday.

Thirteen couples will dance to a variety of Ballroom and Latin dances to entertain the audience including The American Smooth Foxtrot, Tango, Jive, Charleston, Viennese Waltz, Cha Cha Cha, Salsa, Quickstep, Samba and Paso Doble.

The MC will be club secretary George Barry.

Above - Anthony O'Dwyer and Ineta Maher

The couples dancing are Luke Moore and Nessa Boyle Baker; Stephen Kelly and Roisin Moroney; Brian Carroll and Sally Quinlivan; Eric Walsh and Shauna Conran; Conal O’Reilly and Fiona Ryan; John Hynes and Sinead Kennedy; Anthony O’Dwyer and Ineta Maher; Ronan Duffy and Dara Walsh; James O’Mahony and Clodagh O’Donnell; Brian White and Carol Creighton; Andrew McGrath and Aislinn White; Joe McNamara and Grainne Vaughan; and Kevin Quinlivan and Cora Hewitt.

Above - Grainne Vaughan and Joe McNamara

Tickets at €25 each are available from all the dancers; Londis Store, Cashel Road Service Station, Cashel Road Roundabout, Clonmel or any of the committee members - Maria Gleeson, event organiser; George Barry, Brian White, Paula Kearns, Jane Morris, Dee Collins and Niamh White.

Above - Nessa Boyle and Luke Moore