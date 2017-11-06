Carrick-on-Suir school celebrates the raising of its 6th Green Flag with GAA and music stars

Carrick-on-Suir's Presentation Primary School celebrated the raising of its sixth Green Flag awarded by An Taisce with well-known local music and sports figures.

The Presentation Primary School is one of the few primary schools in the country to achieve a sixth Green Flag so it was a special occasion for students and staff.

The school's students were awarded the Green Flag back in June for an environment awareness project they completed on the themes of global citizenship, litter and waste over a period of two years.

Tipperary Hurling Manager Michael Ryan helped the school's youngest and oldest students to raise the flag at the school's gate.

He was joined at the ceremony by past pupil Finbarr Clancy and fellow GAA personalities former Tipperary hurler Donnacha Fahey, current Tipperary hurling star Dan McCormack, Tipperary football captain Paddy Codd and All-Ireland winning Tipperary ladies footballers Samantha Lambert and Jennifer Grant, who brought along the Mary Quinn All-Ireland Intermediate Cup.

The celebration kicked off in the Presentation Primary School's hall where students staged a fashion show displaying hats they made from recyclable materials. Tipperary Hurling Manager Michael Ryan congratulated the children on their achievements and Finbarr Clancy entertained the gathered students, staff, parents and board of management members with some well known ballad songs.. The flag was carried in procession out of the hall to the school gate where it was formally raised.

The ceremony concluded with refreshments in the school hall.

Presentation Primary School Principal Valerie Slattery paid tribute to 4th class teacher Marie Hickey, who is co-ordinator of the school's Green Flag Programme, all the student members of the Green Flag Committee, who led the sixth Green Flag project and past principal Sr Veronica Casey, who works with the Green Flag Committee.

She also thanked all the school's students and their parents for their support of their Green Flag campaigns.

