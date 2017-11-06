Tipperary lectures to put focus on the presidency of Donald Trump

A Tipperary political scientist it to hold a series of lectures on Donald Trump.

As the President of the United States appears to stumble from one controversy to the next, local man Dr Anthony O'Halloran will put the focus on what Trump is about.

The Ardfinnan native will deliver three lectures on the origins of and prospects for the Trump Presidency in Clonmel.

The lectures will be delivered in South Tipperary Arts Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel on Monday 20th and 27th November and Monday 4th December from 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

The lectures will include a historical and constitutional overview of the United States political system.

Dr O' Halloran has been a visiting scholar at Southern Illinois University, California State University and Champlain College, Vermont. Limited number of places available. Contact Anthony on 087-6013637.