Tipperary one-two for Joseph and Aidan O'Brien in prestigious Melbourne Cup

It was a Tipperary one-two in one of the world's great horse races, the Melbourne Cup, earlier this morning.

Joseph O'Brien trained the winner Rekindling with second place going to his father, Ballydoyole maestro Aidan O'Brien, with Johannes Vermeer.

It was an astonishing success for Joseph, a top jockey when riding for his father and Ballydoyle, who has already enjoyed remarkable success in his early days as a trainer at his Piltown yard.

Rekindling was his first runner in one of the world's most presigious races and came home first under a great rider from jockey Corey Brown.

The Melbourne Cup, one of the biggest sporting events in Australia, has been described as the race that brings a nation to a standstill.

The Willie Mullins-trained Max Dynamite finished third to complete a clean sweep for Irish trainers in the two-mile feature.

O'Brien said: "I can't quite believe it yet. I'm so delighted for Lloyd and Nick (Williams, owners). They suggested to bring him down and that he would have a good chance in the race.

"His prep went really well. Corey gave him an unbelievable ride and I'm just so delighted for everyone - all the lads at home and the lads that have been down here have done an unbelievable job.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest.

"He had a very light weight and Corey gave him a great ride. It's not often in a big race like that the whole run goes so well. I'm over the moon.

"I spoke to my dad and he's delighted".

It has been a remarable couple of weeks for the Tipperary father and son with Aidan breaking the world record for the most Group One winners in a calendar year recently.