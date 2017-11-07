Tipperary to host its own Festival of Science

Ever fancied building bridges like Leonardo da Vinci or learning more about electrical circuits or engineering?

Well now you can do so at the very first Tipperary Festival of Science which was launched this week at MIC, St Patrick’s Campus, Thurles.

To celebrate Ireland’s National Science Week, Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in collaboration Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and Science Foundation Ireland are bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) to Tipperary as part of the newly established Tipperary Festival of Science which will take place across the county from November 12 – 19 2017.

Led by Dr Maeve Liston, Director of Enterprise and Community Engagement and Senior Lecturer in Science Education at MIC, the Tipperary Festival of Science comprises of a jam-packed week of inspiring and engaging activities for primary and second level school students. These include interactive Science Shows and inquiry based hands-on workshops: “STEM Design and Make” Workshops and the “Ugly Animal Show” in MIC Thurles; “Science Outdoors” and “STEM in Sport” workshops in LIT Thurles; “The Farthest Film Screening” at the Source Theatre Thurles; “Building Arches & Bridges Like Leonardo da Vinci” in Nenagh Library and “Science through Story” in Thurles Library.

Speaking at the launch Dr Liston explained that “All these events aim to encourage young people to become engaged and interested in STEM and promote awareness and understanding of the importance and relevance of STEM to everyday life”.

This festival is not just for the young as there will be a number of public evening events which, according to Dr Liston, will “stimulate interest, excitement and debate about STEM through accessible and entertaining interactions with the public and to engage and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds. The public events will reach a wide range of audiences including families, young people and adults, providing them with experiences of STEM that are fun and engaging and inspire curiosity.”

Highlights will include “The Fantastic Physics Show” in MIC Thurles, “Investing in Rural Ireland: A Social and Economic Right?” Talk in LIT, Thurles, “Brown Bag STEM Challenges” and “Electrical Circuits and Engineering Activities” in Foroige Nenagh, and a “STEAM Workshop” in the Bookworm Workshop Thurles.

Dr Liston thanked the many local businesses and organisations for their generous cooperation in hosting these events specifically Foroige, Tipperary County Council, and the Source Theatre, Thurles.