Clonmel Rotary Club host Christmas fundraiser in aid of Clonmel Soup Kitchen

Clonmel Rotary Club's annual Christmas Night, one of the most popular events of the festive season in the town, takes place on Wednesday, November 29 in Raheen House Hotel.

Tickets cost €25 and are now on sale at Clonmel Office Centre, Market St., phone 052 6126010; O'Sullivan Insurance, Mitchel St., phone 052 6121644; and Cluain Restaurant, Nelson Street.

The night will feature festive food and drink, music, funky flower arranging and a special focus on the preparation of the perfect afternoon tea.

Don't miss this great night.

Proceeds to Clonmel Soup Kitchen.