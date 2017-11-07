South Tipperary General Hospital - new forty bed unit goes to tender this week

Health services in South Tipperary received a significant boost on the double this week with major developments at Clonmel hospital.

The new 12 bay overflow unit in the Emergency Department was opened on Monday and on the same day came confirmation that the planned forty bed modular unit is going to tender.

TDs have welcomed the major developments at South Tipperary General Hospital which remove much of the uncertainty over servics at the hospiatl that has been a worry for decades.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said much of his support for the government in the present Dail was determined by their commitment to develop services at the hospital.

“I have personally invested a huge amount of time and effort convincing the decision makers of the absolute imperative of investing in South Tipp General Hospital and I am satisfied that my political role and my interaction with all stakeholders has made a decisive difference”, he said.

He described this week's developments as a huge step forward for South Tipperary General Hospital.

“This is the start of ongoing investment in the hospital. It eliminates any doubt about the future status of the hospital.

“ It allows for an increase in bed complement and extra staff. This will enable better and easier access by the public to the hospital services and also improve standards of patient care”, he said.

Clonmel TD and chairman of the Save Our Acute Hospital Services Committee, Seamus Healy, said the announcements were the latest stage in a misson that began when 15,000 people marched through Clonmel in a bid to stop the removal of services from Clonmel to hospitals in Waterford and Kilkenny.

He welcomed the outcome of Monday's collaborative and consultative meeting with officials of the South West Hospital Group and South Tipperary General Hospital.

He said the process, agreed with Minister for Health Simon Harris on his recent visit, is designed to ensure local input into the delivery of the 40 bed modular unit for the hospital in an efficient and timely fashion.

Labour Party Health spokesman Alan Kelly also weclomed the developments, describing them as very good news for South Tipperary General Hospital and its patients.

However Independent TD Mattie McGrath said that while he 'cautiously' welcomes the news, he has concerns that the pre-planning requirements for the Modular Unit have not been fully or adequately addressed.

“My view remains consistent; that announcements and confident assurances about the capacity to deliver this modular Unit must be tested by results and action.

“I am assured that funding will be made available for the project, but again, what we want to avoid is a repeat of the situation that occurred from 2014-2016”, he said.

The tender documents for the forty bed unit will be circulated thisweek and the closing date for receipt of tenders is the first week of December.

It is expected that a contract will be awarded on December 15.

The combined initiatives of the overlow bays and new beds unit will amount to a total interim investment of €8 million.