Sixteen Co. Tipperary An Post workers to lose their jobs in cost cutting campaign 

Sixteen An Post workers based throughout Tipperary are to lose their jobs over the next few weeks as part of a nationwide cost cutting campaign by the postal service.

The staff whose jobs are being axed are working in the mail collection and delivery operations in all the county's major towns.

Many of them are postmen and postwomen who deliver post door to door.

It's understood that three An Post staff will be lost in each of the towns of Clonmel, Tipperary, Thurles and Nenagh. Two will lose their jobs in Carrick-on-Suir and there will be one job lost in each of the towns of Cahir, Cashel and Roscrea.

Some of those being made redundant are temporary staff members while others are long term employees of An Post.

In a statement, An Post said it recently accepted a Labour Court Recommendation for a two per cent pay increase for staff in return for a broad range of cost savings this year including a reduction of some 300 staff in An Post's mails collection and delivery operations across the country. "Details have been agreed with An Post's trade unions and we are dealing directly witht he staff involved."

The statement said An Post was restructuring its whole business and adapting to the rapid changes in mails and retailing, particularly the decline in traditional letters, the growth in online shopping deliveries and the move away from traditional cash payments. It added that An Post has been steadily reducing staff numbers since 2009 due to the reduction in mail volumes over the past decade.