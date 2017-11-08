'Enterprise Town' returns to Cashel next month with the theme 'Support Cashel, Shop Local!'

Organisers are now calling on all businesses and the community to get involved - and already have confirmed Daithí O Sé will be involved!

Bank of Ireland are very excited to host the return of 'Enterprise Town' to Cashel in the wonderful Halla na Feile on Friday, December 1, from 6pm to 9pm.

Following on from the great memorable weekend of May 20/ 21, 2016, when over two thousand people filed through Halla na Feile, this year's event will again showcase businesses and communities of the town and local area, but for one night only!

To participate, register now by email to Cashel Bank of Ireland branch contact Peter Lambert on peter.lambert@boi.com or by calling into the Cashel branch to speak to a staff member.

Special guests this year are Santa Claus from the North Pole and Daithi O'Se from Kerry! Plus many local fantastic entertainment groups!

This is a free event for everyone - so put Friday, December 1, in your diary and enjoy a wonderful evening in your local town.

Remember: 'Support Cashel, Shop Local'