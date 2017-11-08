Gardai arrest man in Clonmel in connection with seizure of €5000 worth of Ecstasy tablets

Gardai arrested a 47 year-old man in connection with the discovery of an estimated €5000 worth of Ecstasy tablets in a property in Clonmel yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

The illegal drugs were found by gardai executing a search warrant on a house in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel around 5pm.

The local man arrested in connection with the drugs seizure was detained for questioning at Clonmel Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He has since been released and a file on the case is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.