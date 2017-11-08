Tipperary Almanac 2017 - A great read!

The Nationalist is proud to bring you the Tipperary Almanac 2017!

This publication celebrates the achievements and successes of the people of the Premier County as well as taking a nostalgic look at times past.

We have collated for our readers a treasure trove of articles, profiles and pictures spanning the length and breadth of the county which we believe will be of great interest to all who peruse this special edition.

On sale now for just €3.95.

Just some of what you will find inside this 128 page special publication:

• We look back at the time of the 'moving statues' and the reported apparition of Our Lady at Melleray.

• There was a time when there were a dozen bakeries in Clonmel and we jog your memory.

• Remember when Newcastle became the village that Bord Failte forgot and the controversy it caused?

• St Luke's Hospital in Clonmel when it was a miniature town in itself.

• A look back at Clonmel Credit Union thirty year ago.

• The redevelopment of the Clonmel Borstal.

• Sporting highlights of the year in ladies football, soccer and cycling and some ‘lowlights’ with the Tipp hurlers.

• Pages and pages of photographs looking back into past and celebrating the many happy couples who got married this year.

There is something for everyone contained in the pages, young and old alike. It is a Tipperary publication - the subject is Tipperary; it is for Tipperary; and it is all about Tipperary people.