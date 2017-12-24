Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society reveals cast of its 2018 show

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has announced the cast of its 2018 show "Into The Woods" that will be staged in the Strand Theatre next March.

The narrators will be Cormac Hennessy and Cristian Nolan, Ray Nolan will play the Baker, Sandra Power will be the Baker's wife while Ashley Cooke will fill the shoes of Rapunzel and Dermot Keyes will be Rapunzel's prince.

Cinderella will be played by Louise Mulcahy, Jennifer Williams will be Cinderella's mother, Keith Greene will play Cinderella's prince and Helen Hahessy takes on the role of Cinderella's stepmother.

The show will also star Sheridan Brady as Florinda, Tarryn Attlee as Lucinda, David O'Donovan as Jack and Pat Quinn Bolger as Jack's mother. Marie Kelly will play Little Red Riding Hood, Chris Hanlon will be the Wolf and Caolan Deehy-Power will be the Prince's steward.

Other principal cast members will be Michelle O'Sullivan as granny, Ellie O’Dwyer, Helen Fitzgerald and Lladhain O’Shea as Milky White and Katie O'Shea as the Magic Harp: Katie O’Shea.

Liam Butler will direct the musical, which is Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's 114th production.

Fergal Carroll is the musical director, Eamon O'Malley is the chorus master and Martin Morrissey is production manager.