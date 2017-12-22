Stories from the past inspire new book from Clonmel author Aileen Atcheson

'Tales of the Copper Coast' is the title of the recently-launched third book from Clonmel author Aileen Atcheson.

This work of fiction follows the publication of her previous books 'Scrouthea' and 'Castles Falling'.

Aileen's third book tells the story of Ruth, who has spent her life working in Clonmel. Recently retired, her routine begins to change when she becomes friendly with the vivacious Rachel Ferguson and her husband Tony.

Rachel's warm and sociable demeanour lifts those around her, and Ruth's social life soon becomes more exciting.

However, when tragedy strikes the town, it is Ruth who provides support to those who need it most. Her caring nature leads her to encounter a number of people from various backgrounds who need her help.

With her love of storytelling and Irish history, Ruth acknowledges characters past and present when she shares her tales of the Copper Coast, in Co. Waterford.

Aileen Atcheson was inspired to write the book from stories gleaned from her life spent in Clonmel and as a visitor to Bonmahon, on the Copper Coast.

"You could write a chapter about every two streets in Clonmel", she says.

Despite the title, the book contains several references to Clonmel including Hickey's Bakery, the Church of Ireland, Sr. Joachim, Meals on Wheels, Mary Aikenhead Social Services, Dr. Pat O'Callaghan and the White Memorial Theatre, as well as the town's streets.

'Tales from the Copper Coast', which was launched by Deputy Seamus Healy, is now on sale at €8 from Carris in O'Connell Street, Clonmel and on Eason's website.