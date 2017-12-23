Clonmel's Jackie O'Gorman goes to great heights to raise over €2,000 for charity

Above - Jacqueline (Jackie) O’Gorman from Green Acres, Baptistgrange, Lisronagh, Clonmel, raised more than €2,000 for the suicide awareness group C-SAW from a charity skydive, a coffee morning and quiz night.

Jacqueline (Jackie) O’Gorman (neé Croome Carroll) from Green Acres, Baptistgrange, Lisronagh, Clonmel, went up in the world to raise funds for a cause that's very close to her heart.

Jackie, who's a grandmother, undertook a charity skydive that helped raise more than €2,180 for the Community Suicide Awareness Workers group C-SAW, a voluntary organisation that does tremendous work in the community.

She jumped out of a plane from a height of 10,000 feet at the Irish Parachute Club in Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

And while she completed this with style, and to loud cheering before she left and on her return, Jackie's only complaint was that “it went too fast, I would love to have been up in the sky for longer!"

To begin the fundraising Jackie hosted a coffee morning in Clonacody House, Clonacody, Fethard, to encourage people to talk about how they feel, either good or bad, and how we can all learn to listen more.

She did this because she says listening can be just as important, especially to someone who needs to be heard. The coffee morning had great support, with some very generous donations, and thanks are extended to family, friends and neighbours.

She also held a quiz night in Gleeson’s Bar, Irishtown, Clonmel, which was also a fantastic success and a great night enjoyed by all.

Jackie and her family were overwhelmed by the generosity of all the retailers, friends and business contacts who donated amazing prizes.

Thanks are also extended to one of Jackie’s closet friends, Anne Neary of Ryelands Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, who held a charity coffee morning and donated €700 to the fundraising drive.

Jackie is married to Laurence O’Gorman and the couple have five adult children - Mona, David, Juliette, Jack and Edel - and three grandchildren - Sophie, Michael and Holly.

Her family are so proud of Jackie for her efforts to raise money for C-SAW, which offers a listening ear and counselling to those in need.