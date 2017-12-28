Cashel students are 'Sound Out'

Young Social Innovator students in transition year at Cashel Community School were very busy before their Christmas holidays as they made preparations for the annual Transition Year Christmas dinner.

The students whose project is called 'Sound Out' want to turn up the volume on the positive in the school. The dinner raised funds for Bóthar this year, helping assist a family in Rwanda .

Team spirit, fun and gratitude is at the heart of this day. Well done to all involved. A special thanks to local butchers in Cashel who donated the meat for this dinner and Joe Aherne who facilitated the preparation of the dinner for over 100 people.

The students continue their Sound Out campaign in the New Year.