Fabulous views of Cashel's 'Hore Abbey' when Circular Road is complete

Townspeople of Cashel are looking forward to the day when they can walk uninterrupted from the Courthouse in Hogan Square, through the Cashel Palace grounds up to the Rock, and around the Circular Road to the scenic Hore Abbey, heard this month's Municipal District Meeting.

The transformation of the ‘Circular Road’ at the back of the Rock of Cashel has been progressing in recent months, Senior Engineer Aidan Finn told the meeting.

The development is being welcomed by locals and visitors alike, said Cllr Tom Wood.

It’s envisaged to have a walkway from Cashel Courthouse in Hogan Square, through the Cashel Palace grounds to the Rock, connecting to the Circular Road pedestrian walkway, creating a loop around the town.

“It’s going to be a huge advantage. It was discussed at Cashel Town Council level for decades. It will transform Cashel to a huge degree, and give a fabulous view of the Hore Abbey. It will be beneficial, especially for people who like a short stroll.” Cllr Roger Kennedy said he would like to compliment all the staff for the work done in 2017. “It’s been phenomenal. The amount of work achieved on the Circular Road has been excellent. It will be an excellent facility for the people of the town.” When the lights are up, it will be “even better.”