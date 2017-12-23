First lady chair for South Tipp IFA

Erica O’Keefe has been elected Chairperson of South Tipperary IFA, at the County Executive AGM last week - the first woman to hold the role.

Erica is a member of the Cashel IFA Branch.

The meeting in Hotel Minella, Clonmel, last week was attended by more than 100 people and addressed by outgoing County Chairman Simon Ryan and Justin McCarthy, editor of the Farmers Journal who looked forward to the challenges of Brexit and Mercosur and discussed the market outlook for dairy, beef and grain.

Also elected at the meeting were Bernadette Quinn, as South Tipperary Farm Business Chairperson; and Robert Prout as County Treasurer.

Dermot Ryan from Hollyford was elected as the new Honorary President of South Tipperary IFA.

Outgoing South Tipperary County Chairman, Simon Ryan said it was an honour to hold the role for the last four years,

“Looking back, the time I spent as Chairman went very fast; there were a lot of challenges, but amid the challenges, we were a united Executive, and I always had 100% support and respect from all of the County Executive members, which I value enormously,” he said.

Simon said he wishes all the new officers the very best and will be happy to help and support them in their roles.

The AGM made a presentation to Rowena Dwyer, South Tipperary native and former Chief Economist with the IFA to mark her time with the Association and to acknowledge her work and commitment on behalf of South Tipperary farmers.

Simon Ryan said the South Tipperary Executive are very proud of Rowena’s achievements and wish her the very best in her new role with Enterprise Ireland, which she took up last month.