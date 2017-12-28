Christmas Fun Run for HOPE

Hannah Stapleton, Moyglass is a Final Year Teaching Student.

This Summer, she will be travelling to Kolkata, India with the Froebel Hope Teaching Partnership.

The aim of this partnership is for newly qualified teachers to teach children living in street and slum communities in a variety of Hope education settings such as crèches, afterschool clubs and schools.

A Christmas Fun Run will be held on December 30 in Moyglass to raise funds.