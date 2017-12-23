Tipperary students make WIT Department of Sport & Exercise Science Honours List

Above: Jennifer Rice (Fethard, BSc Exercise and Health), Professor Willie Donnelly, President of WIT; Saoirse Roberts (Clonmel, BSc Sports Coaching and Performance); Edel O Dwyer (BB(Hons) Recreation and Sport Management); Rachel O Dwyer (Clonmel, BB(Hons) Recreation and Sport Management) Photo:George Goulding WIT

Tipperary students from the Department of Sport & Exercise Science at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) have been recognised for their academic achievement at the Honours List ceremony.

Tipperary students who made the Honours List include:

Exercise and Health: Jennifer Rice, Fethard

Sports Coaching and Performance: Saoirse Roberts, Clonmel

Recreation and Sport Management: Edel O’Dwyer, Cashel; Rachel O’Dwyer, Clonmel

The Honours List was established in the Department of Sport & Exercise Science in 2015 to acknowledge and award excellent academic achievement by students in all degree years.

It was established as means to praise these high achieving students and encourage them to keep up these standards across their full degree.

Students with an average mark across the academic year of greater than 65% in years 1 and 2, and greater than 70% in years 3 and 4 are awarded a place on the Honours List.

"These students are fantastic role models for our Department and reflect the culture of excellence and endeavour that our staff foster in all of our activities from teaching and learning to research and engagement. As we strive to continually improve the delivery of our programmes, it is very encouraging to see these students respond so positively to the varied challenges they are set,” said Michael Harrison, Head of the Department of Sport & Exercise Science.

The 54 are from across the Department's four undergraduate degree courses: Exercise & Health Studies, Health Promotion, Sports Coaching & Performance, and Recreation & Sports Management.

CAO applicants, school leavers, their teachers and parents, as well as graduates and adults interested in part-time, postgraduate and full-time undergraduate study can start the new year with new ideas with a choice of two WIT open days this January.

The WIT Arena, which has become a popular venue for large-scale events over the past year, is the setting for the open days on 19 and 20 January 2017.

On Friday, 19 January, students from secondary schools and colleges of further education across the region and beyond are among thousands to see what options are available.

On Saturday, 20 January, the doors are open to prospective adult students as well as school leavers and their parents – with information available on part-time, postgrad, and Springboard courses as well as undergraduate courses.