Top engineering award for Clonmel student Connor MacIomhair

Above – Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn teacher Ciarán Ó Murchu and Connor Mac Íomhair, who received a medal for Excellence in Engineering from the Engineering Technology Teachers Association in their Young Engineer of the Year competition. A past pupil of an Gaelcholáiste, Conor is now a student in UCC.

Former Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn, Clonmel student Connor Mac Íomhair has been awarded a medal for Excellence in Engineering by the Engineering Technology Teachers Association in their Young Engineer of the Year competition.

The medal is awarded to the student judged to have achieved the best solution to the Leaving Certificate Higher Level Engineering design brief.

To reach the final, projects have undergone rigorous scrutiny at local, regional and national level by judges ranging from engineering teachers, professional engineers and other experts.

Connor’s rescue helicopter was selected from 22 nationwide project design briefs.

He is now studying Architecture in University College Cork. Guímid gach rath leis.

The school also congratulates Connor’s Engineering teacher Ciarán Ó Murchú.