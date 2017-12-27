Everyone had a ball at Clonmel Wheelchair Society Dinner

Clonmel and District Wheelchair Society's 31st annual Christmas Dinner and party at Hillview Sports Club was a fantastic success.

Almost 100 members and guests enjoyed a great day.

Above - Tom Kearney and Willie Halley, both of whom are members of the Clonmel and District Wheelchair Society for over 30 years, had a great time at the annual Christmas Dinner at Hillview.

The event started with Mass, followed by a lovely meal and then dancing to the music of Ken Horne and some lovely singers. A great time was had by all.

The Wheelchair Society thanks the following -Hillview Sports Club, for the use of their premises; Fr. Bobby Power for the lovely Mass; Bob Fitzgerald Hardware for donating the remembrance tree; Noelette Phelan for the beautiful dinner; Ken Horne for the great music; freelance photographer Joe Kenny, and Vincent Hannon from Clonmel Camera Club for the photographs.

Above - Nora Ryan and Brigid Ryan enjoyed the Wheelchair Society Dinner.

The society is also grateful to the Irish Red Cross, Clonmel for their assistance in bringing members to Hillview for the dinner; and Irish Civil Defence, Clonmel branch for their help in ferrying guests to the dinner.

Thanks are also extended to the many volunteers and helpers for their commitment to the society, and for their hard work to make this event and our many other events so successful.