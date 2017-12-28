South Tipperary Art Group is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The South Tipperary Art Group, STAG, is currently on a recruitment drive for adult artists, men and women, to join this very vibrant group.

Once it resumes after the Christmas break, the group meets every Tuesday night in the Art Room of the Infant School at the back of Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School, access to which can be gained through the yard.

Members draw and paint using the group's materials from 7. 30 to 9. 45pm, when they have tea and biscuits.

The only requirement for prospective new members is that they have a knowledge and love of drawing or painting from schooldays, or have an art course or two under their belts, as STAG don’t use a tutor at these weekly sessions.

However the members are most generous with their art knowledge and will share when asked, and there is also a very good art library for members’ use.

Many artists think they are not good enough to join STAG but this is not so, as anyone into art can, with lots of practice and a bit of advice here and there, improve their artistic ability over time, as can be seen with the members. There’s a place for “semi-beginners”, intermediate and advanced artists.

Some former members have joined other art groups in the area, which is fine with STAG, but they are most welcome to rejoin STAG also, especially as the coming year marks STAG’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone the group will have some major exhibitions and trips during the year in which all adult art members will be included.

STAG can supply paintings for various events such as weddings, birthdays and special gifts for our emigrants.

These may be viewed in Mr. Bumbles Restaurant, Befani’s Restaurant, My Café and the Outpatient’s Corridor in the hospital without obligation to buy, or by contacting STAG Organiser Maureen Purcell (086-8096823) who has very many more in storage in the Arts Centre.