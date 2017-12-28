Stunning walks across Tipperary's majestic mountain ranges

Munster Vales, the new tourism destination incorporating the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Galtees, Ballyhouras and Nagles mountain ranges, has devised a list of some of the most picturesque walks and trails across its region.

Offering visitors 1,100km of way-marked walking routes, Munster Vales provides the perfect place to get active this New Year. The region also offers a myriad of outdoor activities, an abundance of heritage sites, unique festivals and events and an unbeatable food offering.

Munster Vales crosses the magnificent counties of Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Waterford and offers visitors the opportunity to experience exhilarating activities, unrivalled vistas, lush valleys, surging rivers, cascading waterfalls, rugged coastline, a millennia old landscape, the origin of Ireland’s great legends and folklore.

The wonderful Comeraghs.

Coumshingaun Loop Walk, Co. Waterford

Experience the natural wonders of the Coumshingaun Corrie Lake and the surrounding Comeragh mountains in Co. Waterford. This walk is both challenging and picturesque, with stunning views from the climb the trail takes you on. The trail sets off from Kilclooney Woods, with the closest town being Carrick-on-Suir. This walk is not for the inexperienced and takes 4-5 hours, across a moderate distance of 7.5km.

A walker's paradise in Aherlow.

Glen of Aherlow – Lisvarrinane, Co. Tipperary - Carroll’s Loop Walk

The Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary, has eight looped walks on Slievenamuck, as well as two walks in the Galtee Mountains. The Galtees have long been known as a walker’s paradise and the Glen of Aherlow has a variety of mapped walking routes. Carroll’s Loop is one for all the family, with an easy rating, across 5km and a walking time of around 1hour 45minutes. This walk brings you on forest tracks and woodland trails across the slopes of the Hill of Slievenamuck, combining the tranquillity of secluded boreens with the experience of woodland scenes.

Ballyhoura – Ardpatrick, Co. Limerick – Knockduv Loop Walk

Setting off from Ardpatrick, Co. Limerick, this is an invigorating steep climb up to the ancient monastery provides a panorama of Limerick from the top. Centuries after the last monks left, the site still radiates timelessness. The monks were not the first to experience the prominence of this hill, which is part of the Ballyhouras. Local tradition says Saint Patrick founded the monastery in the fifth century. This walk starts from Ballinaboola Woods Car Park, Ardpatrick, you will set off on forestry roads and tracks, across a distance of 5km, at an estimated time of 90 minutes.

Knockmealdowns – Co. Tipperary / Co. Waterford

“The Vee” is a V-shaped turn on the road leading to a gap in the Knockmealdown mountains. The pass runs from Tipperary to Waterford, with breath-taking panoramic views. On a clear day, the Vee provides views across the valley to Clonmel, Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Ballyporeen and even Cashel. This area is abundant with walks for all ability levels and ages.

The Glengarra Wood Walk starts at Glengarra Wood, 12km south-west of Cahir, on the old Dublin-Mitchelstown Road. The route follows the lovely looped Millennium Walk, through much forestry planted for the Millennium celebrations. The walk is moderate and stays on a forest track, it is 12km, with an expected time of 2-2.5 hours.

There are several trails around Bay Lough Lake, on the Lismore/Cappoquin road from Clogheen. The most popular is the trail to the lake accessed from the Waterford side, through an ‘easy to walk’ pathway from the car park. This walk is downhill to the lake and has a mild incline on the way back, so it is suitable for families.

Nagles – Killavullen, Co. Cork

This walk is part of the Blackwater Way – commencing from the graveyard at Killavullen. Proceed uphill to the forest entrance and follow the purple arrows onto a leafy woodland path, and then following the yellow arrows and the ‘trekking’ man logo. After .3km you will reach an uphill path. The loop takes you along forest, road and path and is well marked-out. Enjoy the wildflowers along the paths and superb view from the roadside. This is a moderate hike, which is over 12.5km, allowing 4 hours.