Another shocking case of animal cruelty discovered in Clonmel

The body of another horse has been found in Clonmel.

The latest grim discovery was made at Suir Island yesterday, Wednesday, December 27th by two women out walking their dogs.

One of the women, who had been feeding the pony for the previous few days, rang District Mayor Catherine Carey in a distressed state when she came across the dead animal.

Cllr. Carey went to the scene and contacted the environmental section of Tipperary County Council, who arranged to have the body disposed of today, Thursday.

In a separate incident, the District Mayor said that another pony that had been found "starving to death" near the Questum building on the Cahir Road, Clonmel on Christmas Eve was euthanised on St. Stephen's Day.

These discoveries followed other shocking cases of cruelty last week when the abandoned and rotting corpses of three horses, left to starve to death, were found at Knocklofty, outside Clonmel. Up to 14 live horses that were in the same area were removed and brought to the Cork Horse Pound.

"We need to stop this cruelty", said Cllr. Carey.

"It's so sad. When you see the bodies of these horses it would move you to tears".

She said that what happened in Knocklofty last week was the most dreadful form of cruelty she had seen, describing it as "barbaric".

Cllr. Carey (pictured above) said that more manpower was needed to ensure that more frequent checks were carried out by Department of Agriculture officials to ensure that every horse was chipped, and had a passport.

These recent cases of animal cruelty in the Clonmel area will be discussed at a meeting of the Action for Animal Welfare group which is being held at 8pm tonight, Thursday at McCarthy's in Fethard.

On a happier note the District Mayor said that, in conjunction for Action for Animal Welfare, she had found homes for the 14 horses that were brought to the Cork Horse Pound from Knocklofty last week.

In recent weeks the Tipperary Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) has appealed for supplies of hay that it says are urgently needed for the increasing number of horses roaming across the county.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the TSPCA can contact chairman Conor Hickey at 086-6031366 or e-mail tspca@tspca.net

The issue was also discussed at last week's meeting of Clonmel Borough District, when the animal cruelty was strongly condemned by council members.