Festive Night of Song raises the roof at Clonmel church

It may have been cold outside but inside Old St. Mary's Church things were hotting up when the Clonmel Rugby Club's Male Voice Choir held its Festive Night of Song.

This was the second annual Christmas concert performed by the choir since its inception in 2015.

Back then, Clonmel Rugby Club committee member John Kelly suggested a choir as a fundraiser for the club.

An idea was born and what started as a once-off has turned into months of rehearsals and a second Christmas musical night in Old St. Mary's Church.

In association with South Tipperary Autism Support Group, over 350 people very much enjoyed the Festive Night of Song.

Above - Evie Cairns performed at the Clonmel Rugby Club Male Voice Choir's Christmas concert in Old St. Mary's Church.

Under the direction of musical director Keith Greene and accompanied in parts by soprano Kelley Lonergan, Christmas classics such as "Hark the Herald Angels Sing", "Joy to the World" and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" were interspersed with rugby classics like "There is an Isle".

Keith Greene is probably the most important part of this group, keeping everyone on track when minds begin to wander.

His patience with the choir knows no bounds.

The attendance was also treated to some film soundtrack songs.

Joe Sheehan, who plays and coaches with the club, sang a powerful version of “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables.

Everyone also had the pleasure of being joined by Saoirse Scully, who sang "How Far I'll Go" from the movie Moana; and Evie Cairns who sang "Tomorrow" from the film “Annie".

It certainly was a fantastic evening and everyone, including the choir, thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The Rugby Club thanks everyone for their support.