Jaden Wooten is Carrick-on-Suir's Young Ambassador of the Year

A student of Scoil Mhuire Secondary School has won Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club's Young Ambassador of the Year competition.

Jaden Wootten was presented with the award at a ceremony in Carrick-on-Suir Library.

Pictured above are Jaden Wootton (centre) seated with her father and sister. Back row from left: Patrick Lannen, Young Ambassador judge, Ann Ellis President of Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club; Stephanie Keating, Secretary Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club; Cllr. David Dunne (SF) and Carol Delan, Young Ambassador judge and Carrick-on-Suir Librarian.

She will now go on to represent the Club in the regional final of the competition that recognises the voluntary and community work of young people.

Runners-up in the Young Ambassador of the Year contest were Joe Mee and Aisling Grehan representing Water Safety Ireland; Sarah Breen representing Junior St. Vincent De Paul and Bernadette Simpson of Foroige.

Winners of Carrick Lions Club's Peace Poster Contest for primary school students also received their prizes at the ceremony.

Overall winner was Jack Shannon from Gaelscoil Charraig Na Siuire. School winners were: Marie Culleton, Templeorum NS; Kayleigh McGrath-Quilty, Portlaw NS; JJ Byrne, Newtown Upper NS; Ryan Price, Rathgormack NS; Genevieve Marshall, Ballyneale NS; Caithlin Dalton, Owning NS;Camille Walsh, Crehana NS; Aoife O’Shea, Piltown NS; Ella Cotter, Clonea Power NS, and Raminter Poznanskyte, Presentation Primary NS.