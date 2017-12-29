Tipperary Gospel Choir a huge hit at Prague choral festival

The members of the Tipperary Gospel Choir realised one of their ambitions to perform abroad when they sang at the Prague Autumn Choral Meeting.

The 19-member choir, along with musicians Paul Nugent and Pat Buckley and choir director Marji Maxwell, travelled to the Czech Republic’s capital city Prague, to take part in this unique European choral event.

The choir performed at two concerts in what is known as the Golden City of a Thousand Spires, at St. Martin in the Wall Church in Old Town and at St. Nicholas Church on the Old Town Square.

PRO for the Tipperary Gospel Choir Justin MacCarthy described how the choral festival worked. “Each choir was given a designated 30-minute time slot and it can be safely said that the overall standard was incredibly high.

“As well as the Tipp Gospel Choir, the Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir was in attendance and to complete the trio of Irish choirs, The Nire Valley Voices was also present.”

Members of the choir arriving in Prague.

There were also two choirs from France, one from Russia, Moldova and the truly outstanding Coro Samaniego from the Basque region of Spain.

On the Saturday afternoon, all participating choirs assembled again in St. Nicholas Church for a combined performance of songs that included “Hallelujah” and “Wonderful World”.

“All the Tipperary Gospel Choir members found this to be a really magnificent experience,” said Musical Director Marji Maxwell. “But it wasn’t all about the singing as this was a also a social as well as a cultural trip.

The choir was able to enjoy a very informative walking tour of the Old Town, Prague castle, and a traditional folklore show with the best of local food on offer. A highlight of the cultural experiences was taking a Jazz boat down the River Vltava.

“The group had an amazing experience and hopefully one that may be repeated at some time in the future. Great credit is due to choir director Marji Maxwell for undertaking the organisation of this venture and many thanks again to Tipperary County Council for generously grant-aiding this project,” added Justin.