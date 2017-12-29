Carrick-on-Suir events raise €23,000 for Pieta House

Two events in Carrick-on-Suir over the past year have raised more than €23,000 for the South East's recently opened Pieta House suicide and self harm prevention centre.

The town's Darkness Into Light Committee presented a €22,423.65 cheque to Olive Ruane, Fundraising Executive for Pieta House in the south east in the Carraig Hotel on Monday, December 11.

Pictured presenting the cheque to Olive Ruane of Pieta House in Waterford are - Back row: Michael Hickey, Samantha Stuart and Darren Lyons of the Darkness into Light Committee. Seated: Karen McGrath, Chairperson of Darkness Into Light Carrick; Olive Ruane, Pieta House, Waterford, and Rose O'Sullivan of the Darkness into Light Committee. Missing from photo are committee members, Shannon Power, Shauna Power, Mary Power and Ross Clery.





The cheque was the proceeds of the Committee's hugely successful Darkness Into Light dawn walk in Carrick-on-Suir last May.

Ms Ruane was presented with a further cheque for €1000 from the Maurice Davin GAA Awards Committee. The money was the proceeds from the annual Maurice Davind GAA awards night in November.

Maurice Davin GAA Awards Committee members presenting a €1000 cheque to Olive Ruane of Pieta House, Waterford in the Carraig Hotel on December 11. Pictured back: John Maher, Joint Treasurer of Maurice Davin Awards Committee; Karen McGrath, Chairperson of Darkness Into Light Carrick; Jimmy Walsh, Joint Treasurer of Davin Awards, Niall Ryan, Secretary of Davin Awards, Owen Walsh, Kilkenny representative on the Davin Awards Committee and Paddy Finnucane Master of Ceremonies at the Maurice Davin Awards night. Seated: Samantha Stuart, Darkness into Light Committee; Olive Ruane; Jimmy Ryan, Chairperson, Maurice Davin Committee and Rose O'Sullivan, Darkness into Light Committee.

Ms Ruane thanked the people of Carrick and its hinterland for their kindness. “

You have all done wonderful work. On behalf of the 502 people who have come to Pieta House since last year, I cannot thank you enough," she said.

Pieta House South East opened in September 2016 and is located at 20 Waterside, Waterford City. It caters for counties Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and South Tipperary.

Ms Ruane said up to 30 new people per month were availing of the centre's services. Eleven staff offer support and counselling for people in distress, self-harming and with suicidal ideation.

They also provide bereavement counseling services for people bereaved by suicide.

“The goodwill of the community enables us to focus on what we have to do,” she said. "Their vision is of a world where suicide self-harm and the stigma associated with it are replaced by hope, care and acceptance. This can happen to anyone and most people who come to Pieta House have no history of mental health issues."

Ms Ruaine pointed out that anyone of any age can self refer to Pieta House and avail of the free services there. Up to 86% of financing for this project comes from community fundraising events with a further 14% coming from the Government. Pieta House operates a 24-hour service. It can be contacted at Tel: 1800 247 247 or (051) 858510 Mon-Thurs 9am-9pm, Fridays 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm.

Carrick-on-Suir's next Darkness Into Light fundraising dawn walk will take place in Carrick-on-Suir on May 12 next year.