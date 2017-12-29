Fethard newsletter wends its way around the world with news from Tipperary

Fethard & Killusty Newsletter should have arrived at most emigrants’ destinations on our mailing list by now. It is very heartening and encouraging to hear back how important this annual newsletter means to those living away from home.

It first started off in 1959 as a four-page news sheet sent out twice annually by the local branch of the Legion of Mary, a practice that also happened in many other parishes where the Legion existed.

This was even important then in a time where many emigrants never returned home and indeed where some were never heard of again.

Now with affordable travel, telephones and internet, the world is a much smaller place and the newsletter a much bigger book.

Helping with the packing and posting of this year's Fethard & Killusty Emigrants' Newsletter were Back L to R: Brud Roche, John Burke, Eamon Keane, J.J. Freeman, Shamie Hickey holding Holly Kenny, Brendan Kenny, Shane Kenny, Miceál McCormack, Michael Kenrick. Front L to R: Monica Hickey, Carol Kenny, Romy Condon, Margaret Walsh, Keavy Condon, Margaret O'Donnell, Ria Kenny and Ian O'Connor.

Happily, the ‘book’ has still retained its popularity and its delivery before Christmas – free of charge to emigrants - is eagerly looked forward to at home and throughout the world.

On that note, a special ‘thank you’ is due to the Newsletter’s dedicated backroom staff: Carmel Rice (correspondence), Brendan Kenny (distribution), Gemma Burke (proofreading) and the many volunteers who help with postage and packing.

The annual undertaking of producing, printing and posting the newsletter, is make possible by the many generous donations received from readers living at home and away, donations received from local clubs and organisations, our annual church gate collection, sales of the newsletter at home, and last but not least, all those who submit articles and photographs for publication every year.

This year we particularly welcome articles written by new contributors; Helen Lawrence Howard (originally from St. Patrick’s Place), Eleanor O’Riordan Macpherson (originally from Kerry Street), Patrick Murphy (originally from Kilnockin) and Michael ‘Wacky’ Healy (The Green).

All support helps and is greatly appreciated. At home, you can support this worthy project by purchasing a copy of the Newsletter at one the following local shops: Centra Supermarket (The Green), Annie’s Grocery (Burke Street); Daybreak Supermarket (Kerry Street), Fethard Horse Country (Town Hall, Main Street) and Post Office (Main Street). Copies will also be posted this weekend to Fethard emigrants living throughout the world.

We take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and Healthy New Year. –

Joe Kenny, Editor