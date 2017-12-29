Tipperary college's new €1m sports pavilion to open in April

Work is ongoing at the first major build at Rockwell College in forty years.

A new sports pavilion costing €1m is scheduled to open in April.

Visitors to Rockwell College over the last few months will have seen the progress on the new Fr. Aidan Lehane CSSP Pavilion adjacent to the rugby pitches at the College.

This development has been in planning for three years and is a project initiated by the Rockwell College Union of past pupils to mark the sesquicentenary of Rockwell College in 2014.

For many years now, the growth in pupil participation in a variety of sports has put increasing pressure on the existing changing rooms’ facility. Coaches, PE teachers and the pupil body have all been strong advocates for such a development.

Previous modernisation programmes in the College did include plans for such a facility as far back as 2005 and the College community is looking forward to the opening of the nine changing rooms and fitness suite in April 2018.

The naming of the building in honour of the late Fr. Aidan Lehane CSSp is a fitting tribute to the man who oversaw extensive development of the College sporting facilities.

During his Presidency of Rockwell College, the Agricultural College was constructed, but also was the extensive sports facility comprising of the gymnasium, swimming pool, changing areas and the current weights room.

In addition to his contribution to Rockwell College, Fr. Lehane has the distinction of serving as President of all five Holy Ghost (Spiritan) Colleges in Ireland. It is fitting that this new building is named after the man who, as President, oversaw the last period of new buildings in Rockwell College in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

With a final cost in the region of €1 million, the Pavilion will enhance the extracurricular experience of all the boys and girls who attend and whose involvement in sports and physical activity is wholeheartedly encouraged. Parents and past pupils have generated all of the funds to date for this development, the first ‘new build’ of the College in over 40 years.