Tipperary storm alert - Storm Dylan to batter the county on Saturday and Sunday

Met Eireann has issued a weather alert for Storm Dylan.

It is scheduled to hit large parts of the country, including Tipperary, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Status Yellow Wind Warning is for all of Munster as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h on Saturday night /early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile there is a Status Orange warning for other parts of the country.

Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland on Saturday night /early Sunday morning. Its expected track is northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast. The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster where mean winds will reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 120km/h.