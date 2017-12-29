Call for action on owners of derelict Tipperary property

Legislation to deal with owners of derelict property had to be strengthened, Tipperary County Council was told.

Cllr. David Dunne said “people are just disappearing off the planet” rather than deal with their responsibilities on their property that had become derelict.

He said the legislation had to be strengthened to enable the authorities track owners down and force them to take action and introduce measure that would allow the council take over the building if the owner could not be traced.

“Some of these buildings are death traps that totally take away from the streetscape and causes havoc for the people in neighbouring properties”, said Cllr. Dunne.

Cllr. Pat English said a lot of the derelict sites in Clonmel were being bought up by investors and were being bought to sit on and not for development.

NAMA had sold properties at very low prices but the investors were not doing anything only sitting on the site until prices increase, the Clonmel councillor said.

A number of councillors had tabled a motion calling on the council to to work with the Department to strengthen the Derelict Sites Act 1990 and the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Act 1964 as the current Acts were deficient and not fit for purpose in satisfactorily addressing the many derelict sites and dangerous structures across the county.

The motion was referred to the Department with a recommendation that a review be carried out across all local authorities with a view to amending the legislation to ensure improved operation and enforcement.