Tipperary home's Christmas lights aid children's hospital

A large crowd gathered at Eamon and Bridget Hennessy’s home at Kilvemnon near Mullinahone before Christmas to witness the switching on the lights of their outdoor Christmas wonderland.

The creation of a dazzling Christmas lights display in their garden has been a Hennessy family tradition for over 10 years.

All donations the family receive from people who come to visit the spectacle go directly to the Children’s Medical & Research Foundation, the principal fundraising body for Our Lady’s Hospital and the National Children’s Research Centre, Crumlin, Dublin.

This year Antoinette Kelly, Head of Community Fundraising CMRF Crumlin, drove from Dublin to switch on the lights and meet the Hennessy family and the local community, who contribute generously every year to the worthy cause.

Antoinette was thrilled to meet the family who welcomed her into their home. She had been liaising with them over the decade and praised the great spirit of the people in this rural community whose donations has helped fund projects in the children’s wards.

The Nazareth Ward, which cares for babies up to a year old with medical and surgical conditions, has now been renovated with room for parents staying over and St. John’s Ward, which facilitates children and young teenagers undergoing treatment has been extensively upgraded with single ensuite rooms and areas for the young people to relax in and meet friends. There are plans for upgrading the orthopedics ward next year and all this “is through fundraising,” said Antoinette.

She thanked Eamon and Bridget Hennessy and their sons Mark, Edmond and PJ who work hard to set up and maintain their Christmas wonderland every year.

Fr. John McGrath PP and Cllr. Eddie O’Meara also attended to the official switching on of the lights and joining them were extended family, friends, neighbours and the wider community.