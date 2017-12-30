Ardfinnan Bridge - Urgent Public Meeting

An urgent public meeting has been called in Ardfinnan as the controversy over plans for the bridge in the village continues.

Ardfinnan Community Council will hold a public meeting on January 6 at 7.15PM (after mass) in the Community Centre to provide the community with information relating to Tipperary County Council's proposal to An Bord Pleanala to:

1. Erect six permanent traffic lights on Ardfinnan Bridge,

2. Reduce the bridge to a single-lane traffic system.

Several serious concerns have been identified in the planning application which will have immediate and far reaching impacts on the local and surrounding communities, say organisers. It is vital that the local and surrounding communities attend this meeting.

This is the final opportunity for you as an individual to make your views known and highlight your concerns to An Bord Pleanala.

The meeting is intended to provide:

1. An outline of Tipperary County Council's planning proposal to An Bord Pleanala,

2. Identify hazards, risks and concerns associated with the planning application that will negatively impact on the local and surrounding communities.