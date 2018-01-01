Tipperary show for London's West End debut in 2018

With all the rehearsals done and dusted, JW productions are on their way to London's Covent Garden to perform for the last time their touring show ‘London Calling’.

This group has been rehearsing and performing on a monthly basis since last May.

They thank all the Family members who have taken so much time to ensure that everything has run smoothly and of course to everyone who came and supported them along the way.

They welcome to their cast two new guest performers, Tom Doonan, an actor based in Dundalk who you will recognise from the Mcdonalds advert and Kevin Hartnett who has starred in many musicals in his native Meath.

Kevin and JWs owner Holly-Jean Williamson will be premiering a scene from their upcoming world premiere written by JWs own Stefan J. Doyle in London on 4th July.

Soloists include Leah Cullinan, Matilda Magner, Mia-Rose O’Sullivan, Caitlin Fanning, Stefan J. Doyle, Sophie Lambe, Grace Egan, Irina Chan, Rachel Lambe and Lauren who travelled from Mayo every week for rehearsals

The wonderful chorus members include Imogen Magner, Hannah Mulcahy, Jack Mulcahy, Aoife Costelloe, Aoife Kennedy and Áimee Shine. Break a leg to everyone involved and Happy New Year to all supporters.