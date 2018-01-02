Gas explosion in Tipperary - Emergency Services at the scene

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a gas explosion in a house in rural area in Tipperary this afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 1pm in the Burncourt area, outside Cahir, in an area close to the Mitchelstown caves.

Fire brigade, ambulance and gardaí have all gone to the house as a precaution however no structural damage has been reported and nobody has been injured.

According to gardaí one lady was in the home at the time and is “shaken” by the incident.

It is being investigated if the cause of the explosion was a gas canister at the home.

