Gardai investigate smashing of car window in Cahir

Gardai are investigating the smashing of a car window in Cahir in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

A rock was thrown through the window of a Ford Focus car parked on the Tipperary Road in Cahir. Gardai believe the incident happened between 2am and 3am on Sunday.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact the station at (052) 7441222.