Five babies born on New Years Day at South Tipperary General Hospital

Parents Monika Strzeszak and Adrian were celebrating the birth of their daughter Matylda who was one of five babies born in Clonmel on New Years Day.

There was great joy on the maternity ward when staff nurse Josephine Espiridion gave birth to the first baby born on New Year’s Day at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Josephine and father Joseph (above)were celebrating the birth of their baby Joseph who was born a minute before 3am on New Year’s Day and was 8lbs 9oz.

During the day there were four more babies born at the busy maternity unit two boys and two girls.

Michael (above) was born to Brid and Paddy O’Connell from Carrick-on-Suir.

A boy (above) yet to be named was born to Bansha couple Claire and David Fahey.

Parents Martin and Zane Laizane Pzinule were celebrating the birth of their daughter Mara Karlina.