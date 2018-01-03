Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Julia Condon

The death has occurred of Julia (Celia) Condon (née Noonan) late of Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas, only son Tom and son-in-law Dick. Beloved mother of Anne, Mary (Flynn), Celia (McSharry), Caitriona (Hennebry) and Clara (Power). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Jer, daughter-in-law Linda, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour today, Wednesday, from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of St Anthony’s Unit.

Bobby Martin

The death has occurred of Bobby Martin late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and Hove, East Sussex, England. Funeral Arrangements Later

James Wyse

The death has occurred of James Wyse (Wyses Garage) late of Convent Road, Clogheen, Tipperary. Husband of the late Breda, deeply regretted by his sons John and Frankie, daughters Veronica, Fiona and Audrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Eanna, Eoin, Jack, Shauna, Ryan, Tiernan and Aoibheann, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. House private please.

Johanna Cullagh

The death has occurred of Johanna (Hannah) Cullagh late of St. Mary's Avenue, and formerly Coole, Garrane, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Bob and Kitty. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Jim and Michael, sister Mary (Shorley), brother-in-law Robbie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home today, Wednesday, January 3, from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4, at 11am. Burial after Mass in Old Shyan Graveyard.

Kathleen Davey

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Davey late of “Shalom”, 11. Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Cappoquin, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Loving daughter of the late Martin and Stella (nee Walsh), sister of the late Roger. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Dolores Brophy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at her home “Shalom”, 11. Ashgrove Avenue, Naas on Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Followed by Burial to St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin, Co, Waterford, arriving at 3pm.

Michael Delaney

The death has occurred of Michael Delaney late of Upper Sarsfield Street, (Pound Street), Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Maria and loving father of Sarah. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother Paudy, mother-in-law, Sadie Devaney, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and Silvia.

Reposing today, Wednesday, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Monsea Cemetery.

Teresa Morrissey

The death has occurred of Teresa Morrissey late of Fieldbrook, Portlaoise, Laois / Glasnevin, Dublin / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Johanna, brothers John and Ned and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her brother Dick and Martin, sisters Sr Eileen, Sr Johanna, Catherine, Anne, Angela and Margaret, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass today, Wednesday, at 11.30am in Our Lady of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, Dublin. Cremation will follow afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Luke's Hospital.